



The Indian Air Force is operating a Covid Air Support Management Cell to efficiently coordinate for the distribution of all the relief aid coming from foreign countries. Defence Ministry said, the Air force is operating this Management Cell at Palam Air Base since 27th of last month. The cell is operational round the clock.





The Ministry said, One C-130 and two AN-32 transport aircraft are operating at Palam to air lift load on short notice across the country. The Ministry said, communication links with all important stakeholders like Union Health Ministry, Hindustan Latex Limited and the Indian Red Cross Society have been established for seamless flow of information and to reduce time delays.







