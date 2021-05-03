



During the conduct of an operation in Sorof Nala, the district Kohlu of Baluchistan, a supply of Indian made ammunition was seized from a house-hold on Sunday.





According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu, Imran Ibrahim said the supply of arms and ammunition including MG-3 gun, mortar gun, missiles, rounds, rockets and other ammunition recovered during the operation.





The DC said, the recovered arms and ammunition are Indian-made. Last year on September 22, Police had foiled a major terror bid by recovering a huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan.





As per the sources of Baluchistan Police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts had been seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat.





It is pertinent to be stated here that earlier in a raid near Zafarabad area over 30 kilograms (Kg) of firearms had also been recovered.







