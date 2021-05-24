



The Indian space agency will soon transfer the technology for making the 'Shwaas', the oxygen concentrator developed by it at a cost of about Rs 60,000 to industries, said a top official of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).





On Friday officials of VSSC had a video meeting of interested companies and explained about 'Shwaas' and its systems.





“It was a first round meeting and about 50 industries participated. I had interacted with them. My team and I answered their queries,” S. Somanath, Director, VSSC told IANS.





“We are entering into an agreement with each of them who are meeting the criteria on technical capability. The technology sharing/transfer will take place in the next two days. The technology transfer will be free,” Somanath added.





According to him, medical equipment, space equipment, electronics and product manufacturing companies are selected now and more could be based on their credentials.





Somanath said VSSC spent about Rs 60,000 to build its prototype.





“The cost can go down by 30 per cent if production is done on a large basis. All the components are currently available in India. Some items are imported by Indian companies but they can also be made here,” Somanath remarked.





