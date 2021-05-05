



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and reviewed COVID-19 related initiatives by the Indian Navy.





Admiral Singh informed PM Modi about the various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic, as per the Prime Minister's Office.





He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things. He apprised the PM about Naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities.





The Chief of Naval Staff also informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage COVID-19 duties. Naval Personnel as being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to be deployed in COVID duties.





He briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He also apprised PM that the Indian Navy is transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India.





On Thursday, PM Modi had met with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at his residence and reviewed the Indian Army's preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. General Narvane briefed about the available army resources and manpower across the country. He also said that the army is with the government in the war against this epidemic.







