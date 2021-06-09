

China on Monday said that BRICS countries pursue openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and reject "bloc politics and ideological confrontation"

The BRICS countries, as emerging markets and developing countries, are indeed different from a few developed countries in their attitude towards multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.





He was replying to a question on why the recent BRICS, (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Foreign Ministers meeting released an extra statement on multilateralism and whether there are any differences between BRICS attitude towards multilateralism and multilateral cooperation and the general understanding of the international community, especially the proposition of developed countries.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a virtual meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers via video link on June 1.





The meeting was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Minister of International Relations of South Africa Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco.





At the end of the meeting two statements were issued on the "Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations" and another on "BRICS Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System".





What Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin Said



Wang Wenbin said since China put forward the proposal during its rotating presidency of BRICS in 2017, the five countries' foreign ministers have held separate formal meetings for five consecutive years.





"Since then, we've developed a tradition of elaborating on our consensus on the current international landscape and prominent issues in the form of press statements with good effects," he said.





The BRICS countries, as emerging markets and developing countries, are indeed different from a few developed countries in their attitude towards multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, he said.





"The BRICS countries stress the need to observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and oppose exceptionalism and double standard," he said.





“We are committed to extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and oppose hegemonic bullying and zero-sum games. We pursue openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and reject bloc politics and ideological confrontation”, he said.





China Opposes Formation of The QUAD Grouping



China has vehemently opposed the formation of the Quad grouping amongst the US, India, Australia and Japan with the Chinese foreign ministry emphasising that exchanges and cooperation between countries should help expand mutual understanding and trust, instead of targeting or harming the interests of third parties.





The Quad member countries have resolved to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the strategically vital region.





“China has every confidence that the contents of this statement will stand the scrutiny of practice and the test of history and will surely win more and more international recognition and support," he said.







