

Both China and Pakistan want to come out at the forefront of the nuclear arms race



Today, we will tell you about the nuclear hunger of China and Pakistan. These two countries have become a threat not only to India but to the whole world. Both these countries want to come out at the forefront of the nuclear arms race.





According to the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Institute, an international organization tracking nuclear weapons, the number of nuclear weapons with Pakistan has increased from 160 to 165 in the last year. Meaning, in one year, Pakistan has developed five new nuclear bombs. China has also increased the number of nuclear weapons from 320 to 350 in the last year. And on the border, these two countries are a big challenge for India. India lags behind both China and Pakistan in the number of nuclear weapons.





In the last year, India has developed 6 new nuclear weapons, but even now this number has increased from 150 to 156. According to this, Pakistan has 9 more nuclear weapons than India and China has 194 more nuclear weapons than our country. If the nuclear weapons of both countries are added, this number becomes 515. You can say that at present 515 nuclear weapons are lying around India.





The situation in other countries has also been stated in this report. America has reduced the number of nuclear weapons. In 2020, it had 5,800 nuclear weapons, which are now 5,550.





Similarly, Russia has also reduced the number of nuclear weapons to 120. However, Russia still remains the country with the largest number of nuclear weapons in the whole world. You can say that Russia has so many nuclear weapons that 195 countries of the world can be destroyed three times.





Let us tell you one important thing that although America and Russia have reduced the number of nuclear weapons, but both these countries are engaged in giving a state-of-the-art form to the already existing nuclear weapons. Apart from this, there is another reason for this and that is an agreement between the Soviet Union and America in the 1970s, under which these countries set the goal of reducing the number of nuclear weapons for peace in the world. And they are working on that.





India, China and Pakistan - these countries have increased the number of nuclear weapons. And in such a situation, the question is, does this mean that these countries are stronger than India? So there are two answers to this question.





The first answer is that - which country has how many nuclear weapons, it is more important than how that country can launch these nuclear weapons. And India is far ahead in this matter. India can launch nuclear weapons from all three places, land, sky and water.





India has such long-range missiles, with the help of which it can use nuclear weapons. The first of these is Prithvi-II - the firepower of this ballistic missile is up to 350 km.





The second missile is Agni-I - which has a range of 700 km. This missile can cover almost the whole of Pakistan.





The third missile is Agni-II - which has a range of 2,000 kilometres. And entire southern China comes in the range of this missile. The fourth missile is Agni-III - which has a range of 3,000 kilometres. This missile can cover almost half the area of China.





India has developed another missile which is Agni-V - its strike range is 5,000 kilometres. After its development, the whole of Asia, China, Australia, Africa and some countries of Europe will come under its range.





Now we will tell you how India can launch nuclear weapons in the sky.





India has updated Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 and Jaguar fighter jets, which can fire nuclear weapons from the sky at other countries. Apart from this, nuclear attacks can also be carried out from Rafale planes in the coming times and this will increase India's power.





After land and sky, now let's talk about water.





India is also far ahead of Pakistan in carrying out nuclear attacks from water, but in this matter, we are slightly behind China. Till now, India has a Nuclear Submarine INS Arihant, from which nuclear attack can be done. INS Arihant is equipped with a 700 km range K-15 ballistic missile. Whereas Pakistan does not have a single such submarine yet and China has 6 submarines.





Even though China and Pakistan have a large number of nuclear weapons, but this does not mean that India is weak.





On July 16, 1945, America had successfully tested the world's first atomic bomb in New Mexico, and 20 days later, on August 6, 1945, America had fired on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. After this, on 9 August, the US dropped another atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki, Japan. Then about 2 lakh people died in these nuclear attacks.





Since then, more than 13,000 atomic bombs have been made all over the world, but these bombs have never been used. And it is also mentioned in this report of Stockholm International Peace Institute. According to this report, 9 countries of the world are endowed with nuclear power, which have a total of 13080 nuclear weapons. However, last year the same number of nuclear weapons was 13,400.







