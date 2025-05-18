



China provided Pakistan with military assistance during the recent conflict with India, according to revelations from a research organisation affiliated with India's Ministry of Defence. This support reportedly included air defence, radar reorganisation, and satellite coverage adjustments, suggesting a deeper level of Chinese involvement in the hostilities than previously disclosed.





These allegations raise important questions about the evolving nature of regional alliances and the strategic challenges facing India in its neighbourhood.





The recent confrontation between India and Pakistan, described as the worst clash between these nuclear-armed neighbours in half a century, was triggered by a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, 2025.





The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, predominantly Hindu tourists visiting the picturesque region often described as the "Switzerland of India". India promptly attributed the attack to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, while Pakistan denied any involvement and instead proposed an international inquiry, which India rejected.





Following the attack, tensions escalated rapidly, with both nations engaging in diplomatic retaliations. India announced several punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of border crossings, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and cancellation of visas issued to Pakistani nationals. Pakistan responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace to Indian aircraft, expelling Indian diplomats, and halting all trade activities with India.





Between April 24 and May 6, both countries engaged in cross-border firing and intermittent artillery shelling. The situation further intensified on May 7 when India launched "Operation Sindoor," a series of missile strikes that India claimed targeted militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, while Pakistan maintained that the strikes hit civilian areas, including mosques. A ceasefire was eventually established on May 10, 2025, which has since been extended.





Nature And Extent of Chinese Support





According to Ashok Kumar, Director General of the Centre For Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), China's involvement in the conflict extended beyond merely supplying weapons. Kumar stated in an interview that "China helped Pakistan reorganise its radar and air defence systems to more effectively detect country's deployments of troops and weaponry". This assistance reportedly enabled Pakistan to more efficiently monitor Indian troop movements and military assets.





Kumar further revealed that "China also helped Pakistan adjust its satellite coverage over India during the 15-day interval between an April 22 massacre that killed 26 mostly Indian tourists and the start of hostilities between the two nations".





The recalibration of satellite coverage would have provided Pakistan with enhanced surveillance capabilities, potentially offering strategic advantages during the conflict. Kumar elaborated that China "helped them to redeploy their air defence radar so that any actions which we do from the aerial route is known to them".





The Centre For Joint Warfare Studies: Credibility Assessment





The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), which has brought these allegations to light, is an autonomous think tank established in 2007 at the initiative of India's Ministry of Defence. The organisation describes itself as focused on "integration and transformation of India's armed forces". Its credibility is bolstered by its advisory board, which includes prominent figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the heads of the Indian army, air force, and navy.





CENJOWS states its mandate as rising "above sectoral and departmental legacies" to examine joint warfare and synergy issues comprehensively. It serves as an interface between various stakeholders including government, public and private sectors, academia, and civil society, and aims to initiate debates in an independent and unbiased environment. The centre's affiliations and stated mission suggest it possesses the expertise and knowledge base to make informed assessments about regional military dynamics.





Performance of Chinese Military Systems





An interesting aspect of Kumar's revelations was his assessment of the performance of Chinese military systems during the conflict. According to Kumar, China may have used the India-Pakistan conflict as a testing ground for its weapons systems. However, he claimed that "the performance of the Chinese defence systems were below average and 'failed miserably' in some instances," citing an Indian military assessment. Unfortunately, specific details about these failures were not provided in the available information.





Kumar did mention that India's defence systems "reacted well to Pakistan's deployment of hundreds of drones" during the conflict, attributing this success to "India's integrated network of censors". This comparison between Indian and Chinese military technology performance adds another dimension to the regional military balance assessment.





Strategic Implications of Chinese Involvement: Two-Front Strategic Challenge





Kumar's revelations highlight India's growing concern about facing simultaneous threats from both Pakistan and China. He explicitly stated that "India now factors in a two-front situation in almost all its calculations," adding that "anything which is with China today can be deemed to be with Pakistan tomorrow". This assessment suggests that Indian military planners now routinely account for the probability of Chinese assistance to Pakistan in any future conflict.





Kumar suggested that while China may not directly intervene on behalf of Pakistan unless the situation becomes "critical," Pakistan would likely enter a conflict between India and China. This perspective underscores the complex triangular relationship between these three nuclear-armed nations and the strategic challenges it poses for Indian security planning.





Testing of Previously Unused Military Systems





The conflict reportedly saw the first documented live combat use of certain Chinese weapons systems, including the J-10C fighter jet and the PL-15 air-to-air missile. The deployment of these previously untested systems has raised concerns among China's regional rivals, including Taiwan. This aspect of the conflict suggests that beyond supporting Pakistan, China may have been using the opportunity to evaluate the real-world performance of its military technology.





Official Responses To The Allegations





As of the reporting date, both the Chinese and Pakistani governments have remained silent on these allegations. China's Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry did not respond to requests for comment regarding their alleged support to Pakistan during the conflict. Similarly, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry and Information Ministry have not addressed these specific claims.





The Indian government has also not publicly detailed China's involvement in the conflict beyond what has been stated by Kumar. Representatives from India's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, armed forces, and the Prime Minister's Office did not respond to requests for comment on the matter. This official silence from all three nations leaves Kumar's allegations as the primary source of information regarding China's role in the conflict.





Historical Context of China-Pakistan Relations





The alleged Chinese support to Pakistan during this conflict fits into a long-established pattern of cooperation between the two nations. Kumar noted that "China has long been a backer of Pakistan dating back to the Cold War". In recent years, China has invested billions of dollars into Pakistan through its Belt and Road infrastructure program.





Among all South Asian countries, China has established Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only with Pakistan and the Maldives, highlighting the special economic relationship with these nations. This economic partnership complements the military cooperation that has been evident over the years.





Conclusion





The revelations about China's support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India add another layer of complexity to the already volatile regional security environment in South Asia. If accurate, Ashok Kumar's claims suggest that China's involvement went beyond the previously acknowledged supply of weapons to include tactical assistance in the form of air defence reorganisation and satellite coverage adjustments.





These developments reinforce India's concerns about potentially facing coordinated pressure from both Pakistan and China simultaneously. The performance issues with Chinese military systems that Kumar alluded to may provide some reassurance to Indian security planners, but the broader strategic challenge of managing relations with two nuclear-armed neighbours who maintain close military cooperation remains significant.





As tensions in the region continue to evolve, the triangular dynamic between India, Pakistan, and China will likely remain a critical factor in shaping South Asian security architecture. The recent conflict and China's alleged role in it may prompt a reassessment of regional security strategies not only by India but also by other powers with interests in the region.





Agencies







