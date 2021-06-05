



US has formally conveyed to India that it will be giving Covid vaccines to the country during the telephonic conversation between Indian PM Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris.





The conversation which took place with India's prime minister on Thursday evening was at the request of US Vice President.





India will be getting vaccines from the US as part of the 25 million Covid vaccines it will be giving to the world in the first tranche with nineteen million doses to be given via Covax and six million to be directly given to partners.





"Vice President notified the Biden-Harris administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines," the US statement said. Washington will be giving out 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June.





During the talks, Prime Minister expressed his "appreciation" to Vice President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all "other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US", the PMO said.





During the talks, both sides also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. Cooperation under the Quad format was also discussed. During the Quad virtual meet of heads of government, a joint initiative on vaccines was announced with India being the production hub.





The US will be giving 75 per cent of the 25 million vaccines and 19 million via the COVAX facility with six million doses for South and Central America, seven million for Asia and five million for African countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.





US President Biden in a statement said, "over 6 million will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea."





Over thirty countries will be getting vaccines in the first tranche. The vaccines will also be given to United Nations frontline workers, which will be shared directly.







