



Recent reports claimed that China had sent a Xi'an Y-20 military cargo plane loaded with military supplies or relief materials to Pakistan amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Chinese military, however, has categorically denied these allegations.





The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAF) issued a statement on the official website of the Chinese Defence Ministry, explicitly refuting the claims that its Y-20 transport aircraft had delivered any supplies-military or otherwise-to Pakistan.





The PLAF labelled these reports as "false" and "rumours," and warned that those spreading such misinformation would be held legally responsible. The Air Force also posted screenshots of social media posts and articles sharing the incorrect information, each stamped with the red word "rumour" to emphasize their inaccuracy.





"The internet is not beyond the law! Those who produce and spread military-related rumours will be held legally responsible!" - Chinese Defence Ministry statement.





The denial came at a significant time, just two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following a period of intense military confrontation, during which India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There was speculation that Pakistan, facing immediate replenishment needs, might have received military supplies from China. However, the Chinese military's firm denial directly addresses and dismisses these speculations.





While China has denied any recent airlift of military supplies to Pakistan, it remains the primary supplier of arms to Pakistan. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China accounted for 81% of Pakistan's arms imports from 2020 to 2024, including advanced fighter jets, radars, naval ships, submarines, and missiles. Both nations also jointly manufacture JF-17 fighter aircraft, which are a mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force.





On the diplomatic front, China has expressed its support for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, urging both sides to maintain peace and resolve differences through dialogue. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its readiness to play a constructive role in ensuring a lasting ceasefire and regional stability.





