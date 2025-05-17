



A recent visit by Chinese officials to the Lalmonirhat airbase site in Bangladesh, located just 20 km from India’s strategically critical Siliguri Corridor (the “Chicken Neck”), has heightened security concerns in New Delhi. The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to its north-eastern states, making it a vital and vulnerable logistical artery for India’s military and economic interests.





The Lalmonirhat airbase, originally built by the British in 1931 and used during World War II, has been largely dormant but is now the focus of a major redevelopment project by Bangladesh. In March 2025, Dhaka unveiled plans to revive the airbase, seeking technical and financial assistance from China. This move is part of a broader pattern of deepening military and infrastructure cooperation between Bangladesh and China, with reports suggesting that a Pakistani company may also be involved as a sub-contractor in the construction.





Indian intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the developments at Lalmonirhat, particularly the nature of assets to be stationed there and the potential for the base to be used for purposes beyond civilian aviation, such as military training or the deployment of advanced aircraft. The proximity of the airbase to the Indian border and the sensitive Siliguri Corridor raises the possibility that it could be used for intelligence gathering or monitoring Indian military movements in a conflict scenario.





Indian defence officials have expressed concern that if Bangladesh allows access to the airbase for Chinese or Pakistani military personnel, it could alter the regional security balance. While Bangladesh has the sovereign right to develop its infrastructure, India is wary of any foreign military presence so close to the Chicken Neck, given its history of tensions with China, notably during the Doklam standoff in 2017.





The revived airbase is also within India’s artillery range, underscoring its vulnerability in the event of hostilities. India maintains a robust military presence in the region, with the Trishakti Corps headquartered near Siliguri and the Hasimara airbase housing Rafale fighter squadrons.





The broader context includes a marked shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which has sought to strengthen ties with both China and Pakistan. This includes expanding defence cooperation, joint military exercises, and discussions on advanced fighter jet acquisitions, further complicating India’s strategic calculus in the region.





The Chinese inspection of Bangladesh’s proposed airbase near India’s Chicken Neck corridor is viewed in New Delhi as a significant strategic development, with potential implications for regional security, intelligence operations, and the balance of power in South Asia.





Agencies







