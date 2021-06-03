



The ceasefire violation took place on Wednesday morning in J&K's Arnia Sector





Pakistan Rangers fired at an earth-mover machine along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector. This could be Pakistan’s second ceasefire violation in nearly four months, as per official sources.





The earth- mover machine was engaged in conducting maintenance activity along the border area when the firing took place at 8:15 am in the outskirts of Jammu.





According to sources, Pakistani Rangers fired a few rounds after it noticed the bullet-proof JCB machine engaged in clearing bushes in Arnia sector’s Vikram post area.





The BSF retaliated and fired a few rounds as well, sources said, adding that no casualty was reported and the situation has returned to normal alone the International Border. The Border Security Force (BSF), which is guarding the IB, have neither confirmed nor denied the incident.





Ceasefire Violation By Pak In May





Pakistani Rangers had violated the ceasefire on May 2 by opening fire along the IB in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. It was the first ceasefire violation by Pakistan after the two countries had signed a fresh agreement to maintain calm along the border on February 25.





In March, a Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the BSF in J&K’s Samba district after he ignored repeated warnings by BSF personnel and tried to sneak in from across the border in Ramgarh sector.







