The BrahMos Next Generation (NG) missile represents a significant advancement in India's supersonic cruise missile technology, with development in advanced stages and first flight tests expected by 2026. This miniaturised variant of the highly successful BrahMos missile system is specifically designed to be integrated with multiple fighter aircraft platforms including MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and the indigenous Tejas, dramatically expanding India's aerial strike capabilities. Weighing between 1.3-1.6 tonnes—less than half the weight of its predecessor—the BrahMos-NG will serve as the Indian Air Force's primary aerial deterrent while maintaining the supersonic performance and devastating impact of the original system.





Development Status And Production Timeline





The development of BrahMos-NG is currently in advanced stages, representing a crucial evolution in India's missile capabilities. According to Jaiteerth R Joshi, Director General of the India-Russia Joint Venture BrahMos, the first flight tests are scheduled for 2026, with production expected to commence in 2027-28. This timeline appears to have shifted slightly from earlier projections that anticipated flight testing by late 2024 or early 2025.





The BrahMos Aerospace company is planning to manufacture the BrahMos-NG in Uttar Pradesh, India, establishing a dedicated production facility. The Indian Air Force has already confirmed a substantial requirement of 400 missiles, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹8,000 crore (roughly $1 billion), to be delivered within a five-year time-frame. This significant investment underscores the strategic importance India places on this next-generation weapon system.





At the World Defence Show in February 2024, BrahMos Export Director Pravin Pathak disclosed that initial flight samples would be gathered for testing concurrent with the construction of the manufacturing facility. However, there appears to be some uncertainty regarding the naming convention and timeline, as BrahMos Co-director Alexander Maksichev referred to the system as "BrahMos-MA" with flight trials beginning in 2026, raising questions about whether the Indian and Russian projects might be different.





Technical Specifications And Advanced Capabilities





The BrahMos-NG represents a remarkable achievement in miniaturisation while maintaining formidable performance characteristics. The missile will weigh between 1.3-1.6 tonnes, significantly lighter than the original BrahMos which weighs approximately 3 tons. Despite this substantial weight reduction, the missile maintains an impressive speed of up to Mach 3.5 and a range of 290 kilometres.





In terms of physical dimensions, the BrahMos-NG will measure approximately 6 meters in length with a diameter of 50 centimetres, making it 3 meters shorter and more compact than its predecessor. This reduction in size is a critical engineering achievement that enables integration with smaller fighter aircraft platforms without compromising performance.





One of the most significant advancements in the BrahMos-NG is its reduced radar cross-section (RCS), making it considerably more difficult for enemy air defence systems to detect and engage. The missile will also feature an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar rather than the mechanically scanned radar used in the original BrahMos, providing superior targeting capabilities and resistance to electronic countermeasures.





The BrahMos-NG retains the two-stage propulsion system that made its predecessor so effective—combining a solid propellant booster engine for initial acceleration and a liquid-fuelled ramjet for sustained supersonic cruise. This propulsion system enables the missile to maintain supersonic speed throughout its flight, resulting in shorter flight times, reduced target dispersion, quicker engagement, and near-impossibility of interception by existing defence systems.





Multi-Platform Integration And Strategic Flexibility





The primary advantage of the BrahMos-NG's reduced dimensions is its ability to be integrated with multiple fighter aircraft platforms in the Indian Air Force inventory. Recent reports confirm that beyond the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which already carries the current air-launched BrahMos variant, the NG version will be fitted onto MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.





This multi-platform integration capability represents a significant force multiplier for the IAF. While the larger Su-30MKI would be able to carry three BrahMos-NG missiles, the smaller fighter platforms would typically carry one each. Future plans also include integration with the Dassault Rafale and the upcoming HAL TEJAS MK-2, further expanding deployment options.





The successful integration of the BrahMos missile with the Su-30MKI has already demonstrated its effectiveness during "Operation Sindoor," where targets inside Pakistan were struck by missiles launched from Sukhoi jets flying within Indian territory. This operational success highlights the strategic value of stand-off precision strike capabilities, which will be expanded significantly when BrahMos-NG becomes available for deployment on additional aircraft types.





Enhanced Features And Combat Applications





Beyond its reduced size and multi-platform compatibility, the BrahMos-NG incorporates several advanced features that enhance its combat effectiveness. The missile employs advanced next-generation stealth technology, making it less vulnerable to detection and interception. It also offers greater effectiveness against Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM), ensuring operational reliability in contested electromagnetic environments.





The versatility of the BrahMos-NG extends beyond air-launched applications. The system is designed for higher versatility in underwater combat applications, with launch readiness from torpedo tubes and vertical launch systems. This multi-domain capability makes the BrahMos-NG a truly flexible weapon system adaptable to various operational requirements.





Like its predecessor, the BrahMos-NG operates on the "Fire and Forget Principle," allowing it to autonomously navigate to its target after launch. The missile can adopt various flight paths en route to its target, with a cruising altitude of up to 15 kilometres and a terminal approach altitude as low as 10 meters, enabling effective sea-skimming or terrain-following attack profiles.





Conclusion





The BrahMos-NG represents a significant technological leap in India's missile capabilities, combining reduced size and weight with maintained performance and enhanced features. Its planned integration with multiple fighter aircraft platforms including MiG-29, Mirage-2000, and TEJAS will transform these aircraft into potent precision strike platforms capable of delivering supersonic missiles against high-value targets.





With flight testing expected to begin in 2026 and production commencing in 2027-28, the BrahMos-NG is set to become a cornerstone of India's aerial strike capabilities within this decade. Its designation as the primary deterrent weapon of the Indian Air Force underscores its strategic importance, while growing international interest highlights its competitive position in the global missile market. As development progresses toward production, the BrahMos-NG stands poised to reinforce India's position as a developer and exporter of advanced missile systems while significantly enhancing its own military capabilities.





