Russia had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's northwest in mid-June, according to a news agency report.





State-owned TASS news agency said the indigenously built ICBM was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (MITT).





The development comes as Ukraine and the United States along with other countries began their joint naval exercises in the Black Sea.





The operation named "Sea Breeze" involves over 5,000 troops from 30 countries which is set to last for two weeks. Russia's relations with Western powers has nosedived in recent years amid growing tension over Crimea and other issues.





Russian officials had said last week that they had fired warning shots at the British warship HMS Defender for violating its territorial waters, although Britain said its warship was passing through Ukrainian territorial waters.





Russia considers waters around the Crimean peninsula as its own territory after it annexed it from Ukraine in 2014. Three years ago, Russian forces had taken control of three Ukrainian naval ships off the Black Sea amid tensions with Ukraine.





Ukraine President Zelenky has repeatedly warned against possible Russian aggression to NATO while vying for membership.





Although tensions between the US and Russia ebbed with the face to face meeting between President Biden and Putin in Geneva a fortnight ago, however, a similar proposal put forward by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Macron was rejected by the EU after several eastern European nations expressed fear over Russia's aggressive moves in the region.





Last week, Russia had held military exercises with its navy and Air Force in the Pacific which also featured submarines and Tu-142mz long-range anti-submarine aircraft.





Amid the exercises, reports said Russian destroyers and jets came within 35 miles of Hawaii leading the US military to scramble F-22 Raptors jets.







