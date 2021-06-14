



‘Will sacrifice life rather than losing territory’ claims Chinese Commander; China tries hero propaganda

Qian Feng, Director of the Research Department at the National Strategy Institute, said, “India should not have any illusion that China will make any concession on the territorial issue.”

The dawn of June 15 marked the infamous Galwan Clash that happened between the troops of India and China. Almost 8-months after the clash, China finally broke silence on the number of casualties and admitted the death of 4 Chinese soldiers in the prompt battle. China said the announcement was aimed at honouring the soldiers who lost their lives.





At a recent high-level military meeting, Qi Fabao, the regiment commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), spoke about the death of the soldiers and termed the act as “heroic”. Fabao suffered a severe head injury during the Galwan fight. The meeting was organized by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.





"We are not afraid of sacrifice, and we hold on to the belief that we would rather sacrifice our lives rather than losing even an inch of our territory", said the commander in the meeting.





The Galwan Clash happened when unarmed Colonel Santosh Babu of the Bihar Regiment, with a few other men, asked the PLA unit to remove temporary structures from the Indian territory. The duplicitous and hypocritical behaviour of China is well-known. The “heroic acts” are nothing but shenanigans by China to assert control over the South-Asian countries.







