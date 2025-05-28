



India's aerospace and defence sector is witnessing a significant strategic realignment as the country explores partnerships with France's Safran for the development of engines for the next-generation TEJAS MK-2, representing a calculated response to persistent delays in General Electric's F404 engine deliveries for the current TEJAS MK-1A program. This development marks a crucial juncture in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology, as the nation seeks to reduce dependency on single suppliers while strengthening its indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The move toward diversified partnerships reflects broader lessons learned from supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights India's determination to establish a more resilient defence manufacturing ecosystem. Against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force's urgent need to modernise its fleet amid dwindling squadron strength, this strategic pivot carries implications that extend far beyond engine procurement to encompass technology transfer, intellectual property rights, and the foundational elements of India's defence industrial base.





GE Supply Chain Challenges And Impact On TEJAS MK-1A Program





The TEJAS MK-1A program has encountered substantial setbacks due to prolonged delays in General Electric's delivery of F404-IN20 engines, creating a cascading effect on India's fighter aircraft modernisation timeline. The initial delivery of the first F404-IN20 engine finally occurred on March 25, 2025, marking the end of a nearly two-year delay that had been attributed to global supply chain disruptions and the complexities of restarting the F404-IN20 production line, which had remained dormant since 2016 after GE fulfilled an earlier order of 65 engines for the TEJAS MK-1.





The engine production hiatus created significant challenges when Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) ordered an additional 99 engines in 2021 for the TEJAS MK-1A LCA, as GE's team had to undertake the complex task of restarting the production line and re-engaging the engine's global supply chain after a five-year dormancy period.





The delivery timeline disruption has had far-reaching consequences for the Indian Air Force's operational readiness and fleet modernisation plans. According to the original contract signed between HAL and GE in August 2021, engine supply was scheduled to begin in March 2024, but GE failed to meet this deadline, citing supply chain constraints that necessitated intervention at the highest levels between the Indian and US governments. The delay has directly affected the delivery of TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, which is currently operating at 31 squadrons compared to a sanctioned strength of 42, highlighting the urgency of addressing these supply chain vulnerabilities.





Despite these setbacks, GE Aerospace has reaffirmed its commitment to supply 12 F404-IN20 engines to HAL by the end of 2025, with plans to deliver two additional engines monthly starting in July 2025, following a revised delivery schedule that aims to enable HAL to operationalise the IAF's first TEJAS MK-1A squadron by year-end.





The technical complexities of restarting dormant production lines have proven more challenging than initially anticipated, with factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, component shortages, and logistical issues compounding the delays. The F404-IN20 engine represents a high-thrust variant specifically tailored for the TEJAS MK-1A, featuring the highest thrust within the F404 family and incorporating a higher-flow fan, unique single-crystal turbine blades, and numerous special components designed through close collaboration between GE Aerospace and TEJAS teams over several years. The engine's proven performance capabilities, demonstrated during its first test flight in 2008 when the aircraft achieved Mach 1.1 speed and climbed to numerous mission altitudes, underscore the technical sophistication that has made supply chain restart particularly complex.





Safran's Strategic Expansion In India's Aerospace Sector





Safran has been systematically building its presence in India's aerospace landscape, positioning itself as a reliable alternative partner through substantial investments and strategic collaborations that demonstrate long-term commitment to the Indian market. The French aerospace giant has maintained a presence in India for over 65 years and currently employs more than 2,000 people across 13 entities, including a training centre spread over 17 sites across 7 cities, working in aeronautics and defence sectors to support production, design and development, engineering services, and IT back-end for Safran Group's global and local requirements. Over the past five years, Safran has significantly stepped up its operations in India, establishing assembly plants for electrical harnesses and civil engine parts, an IT support centre, and expanding its joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to double capacity for equipping civil engines and helicopter turbine pipes.





Safran's collaborative approach extends beyond commercial aviation to encompass strategic defence partnerships, as evidenced by its joint venture with HAL to establish a helicopter engine MRO facility in Goa. The company's track record in technology transfer gives it a competitive advantage, as Safran Group has been a pioneer in technology transfer in India with a successful history of cooperation in strategic domains such as space rocket engines, helicopter engines, and inertial navigation technologies, having collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and defence public sector undertakings on multiple technologies over past decades.





India's Diversification Strategy For TEJAS MK-2 Development





India's consideration of Safran as a partner for developing engines for the TEJAS MK-2 represents a strategic shift toward diversifying defence partnerships and reducing dependency on single suppliers, particularly in light of the challenges experienced with GE's F404 engine supply chain. This move reflects a calculated decision to leverage India's position as a major defence market to secure more favourable terms and greater technology transfer commitments from potential partners. Safran's proposal for the TEJAS MK-2 engine development is reportedly structured to include full transfer of intellectual property rights, enabling India to achieve greater autonomy in engine design, development, and production processes. This approach aligns perfectly with India's broader strategic goal of achieving self-reliance in defence technology and establishing indigenous capabilities that can support long-term defence requirements without external dependencies.





The diversification strategy extends beyond simple risk mitigation to encompass a fundamental restructuring of India's defence procurement philosophy, emphasising the importance of technology absorption and indigenous development capabilities. The potential collaboration with Safran would position India to benefit from advanced jet engine technologies while building domestic expertise that could eventually lead to fully indigenous engine development programs. This approach contrasts with traditional procurement models that focus primarily on immediate capability acquisition without necessarily building long-term technological foundations. The timing of this strategic pivot is particularly significant, as it coincides with India's growing confidence in its defence manufacturing ecosystem and the government's commitment to achieving substantive technology transfer in major defence acquisitions.





Conclusion





India's exploration of a partnership with Safran for TEJAS MK-2 engine development represents a strategic inflection point in the country's defence manufacturing trajectory, reflecting valuable lessons learned from supply chain vulnerabilities and the imperative of technological self-reliance. The challenges experienced with GE's F404 engine deliveries have highlighted the risks associated with single-supplier dependencies and the importance of developing diversified, resilient supply chains for critical defence technologies. Safran's comprehensive approach, encompassing technology transfer, local manufacturing, MRO capabilities, and workforce development, offers a model for defence partnerships that align with India's long-term strategic objectives while addressing immediate operational requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







