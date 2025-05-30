Netizens have constantly chided Asim Munir with the moniker as Jihadi General

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Pakistan Army, recently addressed a gathering of vice-chancellors, principals, and senior educators as part of a new initiative—the Hilal Talks—aimed at fostering dialogue between the military and academic institutions.

In his remarks, Munir emphasised that water security is non-negotiable for Pakistan, declaring, “Water is Pakistan’s red line, and we will never compromise on the basic right of 240 million Pakistanis.” This statement was made in the context of India’s recent move to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, which escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Munir also asserted, “Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony,” and rejected any possibility of a deal on Kashmir, stating, “No deal on Kashmir is possible.” He accused India of supporting terrorism in Balochistan, claiming that the militants involved in the unrest there have external backing and are not representative of the local Baloch population.





The army chief urged academics to act as custodians of Pakistan’s national narrative and to shape the character of future generations, highlighting the importance of education and national unity in the face of external threats.





The backdrop to these statements is a period of heightened military confrontation between India and Pakistan. The April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, was followed by Indian precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Pakistan responded to initial Indian actions by launching attacks on Indian military installations, which escalated into a four-day period of reciprocal missile, drone, and artillery exchanges. India’s subsequent counter strikes were exceptionally precise and overwhelming, targeting key military and strategic locations deep within Pakistan, including highly sensitive and secretive nuclear weapons storage sites such as those at Kirana Hills and Murid air base. This robust Indian response left Pakistan’s military command reeling, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire as the scale and accuracy of India’s strikes demonstrated a clear operational advantage.





It was widely noted that as India launched precision strikes on Pakistan’s principal air bases and weapons installations, the heads of Pakistan’s Air Force and Navy sought refuge in reinforced bunkers for safety. Notably, Army Chief Asim Munir was reported to be among the first to move into a secure bunker, reportedly due to concerns over being specifically targeted by India’s pinpoint strikes. This move underscored the perceived threat posed by India’s advanced targeting capabilities during the operation.





The hostilities ended on May 10 with a ceasefire brokered by the directors general of military operations of both countries.





Amid this crisis, the Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, promoted Munir to the rank of Field Marshal—a rare and historically significant honour, previously held only by Field Marshal Ayub Khan. The government cited Munir’s “exemplary courage and determination” and his strategy against Indian aggression as reasons for the promotion.





However, critics argue that Munir’s elevation—which followed a parliamentary extension of his term—reflects the continued dominance of the military in Pakistani politics and may be more about consolidating power than recognising military success.





The promotion has sparked debate about the motivations behind it. Some analysts suggest that Munir’s narrative of victory in the face of setbacks—such as the heavy losses suffered during Operation Sindoor—is a strategy to bolster his image as Pakistan’s “Great Saviour.”





Others view the move as a sign of the military’s tightening grip on the country’s governance, reminiscent of past eras of military rule. Despite differing interpretations, Munir’s statements and promotion signal a hardening of Pakistan’s stance on key issues like water rights and Kashmir, with significant implications for regional stability and India-Pakistan relations.





Based On A PTI Report







