



The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Ministry of Defence, is spearheading India’s most ambitious aerospace project to date: the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. Recently, the DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, provided critical details about the program, highlighting its strategic importance, technological ambitions, and development roadmap.





The project received formal government sanction in March 2024, with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) giving the green light and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approving the execution framework. This framework enables the ADA to lead the project in collaboration with private industry partners, marking a significant push toward self-reliance and indigenous aerospace capability.





The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine, 25-ton stealth aircraft, designed for air superiority, deep penetration strike, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare roles. Its tailless, diamond-shaped airframe is optimized for low radar cross-section, and it will feature advanced stealth coatings, internal weapons bays, and supercruise capability—sustained supersonic flight without afterburners.





The jet will be equipped with cutting-edge avionics, sensor fusion for unified situational awareness, and AI-enabled systems for real-time decision-making support. Additionally, the AMCA will incorporate Netcentric Warfare Systems and Integrated Vehicle Health Management for predictive maintenance, enabling seamless coordination with unmanned aerial vehicles in real-time combat scenarios.





A key innovation is the planned use of two parallel assembly lines—one public and one private—to enhance production capacity and mitigate delays. The project is expected to achieve up to 75% indigenous content initially, with aspirations to increase this to 85% in later phases. For propulsion, the initial AMCA variant (MK-1) will be powered by the US-built GE F-414 engine, which will be co-produced in India. The more advanced MK-2 variant is intended to use a domestically developed 110 kN engine, to be created in collaboration with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM), leveraging lessons from the earlier Kaveri engine project.





The AMCA’s development timeline is ambitious and reflects the complexity of fifth-generation fighter programs globally. While initial plans targeted a first prototype flight by 2026–27, recent updates suggest this may be delayed to 2028–29. The program aims to produce five prototypes, with certification targeted for 2032 and induction into the Indian Air Force planned for 2034. The DRDO has committed to delivering the operational platform by 2035.





Strategically, the AMCA is India’s answer to the advanced capabilities of rival nations such as the US (F-35), China (J-20), and Russia (Su-57). It is designed to counter modern aerial threats and enhance India’s air superiority posture, especially in contested environments. The project’s launch comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly with China and Pakistan, and is seen as a decisive response to the rapid military modernization of India’s neighbours.





Private Sector Participation





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project also emphasises fostering private sector participation under a new execution model that allows for greater collaboration between government agencies and private industry.

This model is designed to leverage the strengths of both sectors—combining the research, development, and oversight capabilities of the DRDO and ADA with the manufacturing efficiency, innovation, and scalability of private aerospace companies.

Under this framework, private firms are being integrated into every stage of the project, from design and development to production and lifecycle support. This approach not only accelerates the pace of development but also ensures that India’s private aerospace ecosystem gains valuable experience in cutting-edge technology and complex systems integration.

The model specifically enables the establishment of parallel assembly lines, with one line managed by public sector units and another by private industry, thereby expanding production capacity and reducing risk of bottlenecks.

By involving private players, the project also aims to boost domestic supply chains, encourage the growth of indigenous suppliers, and create a robust industrial base capable of supporting future defence and aerospace initiatives.

Ultimately, this new execution model is expected to enhance self-reliance, promote innovation, and position India as a global leader in advanced combat aircraft development.





AMCA program represents a transformative leap for India’s defence and aerospace sectors. With a focus on stealth, supermanoeuvrability, advanced avionics, and indigenous production, the AMCA is poised to join the elite club of nations capable of designing and manufacturing next-generation combat aircraft, significantly strengthening India’s air power and strategic autonomy for decades to come.





Based On A NDTV Report







