



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program execution model as a “bold and decisive” move to significantly strengthen India’s defence arsenal and aerospace sector.





The government plans to develop five prototypes of this indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, marking a major milestone in the ‘Make in India’ initiative aimed at boosting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The AMCA project, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, will be executed through partnerships involving both public and private sector companies, allowing private industry to participate alongside public units in a large-scale defence program for the first time. This collaborative model is expected to foster a robust domestic aerospace ecosystem and enhance India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The fighter jet itself is designed as a twin-engine, medium-weight aircraft with advanced stealth features such as a twin-tail layout, divertless supersonic intakes, internal weapons bays, and extensive use of composites.





It will be capable of multi-role missions including air supremacy, ground strike, suppression of enemy air defences, and electronic warfare. The AMCA is expected to carry a payload of 1,500 kg including four long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided weapons. The first prototype is anticipated by 2031, with series production starting around 2035.









Rajnath Singh highlighted the rapid growth of India’s defence production and exports over the past decade, with defence manufacturing increasing from about ₹43,000 crore to ₹1,46,000 crore, and exports rising from ₹600-700 crore to over ₹24,000 crore, reaching nearly 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs form the backbone of this supply chain, creating substantial employment.





The AMCA is critical for India’s strategic defence needs as the Indian Air Force currently operates only 30-32 fighter squadrons, below the sanctioned strength of 42, with many aircraft nearing retirement.





Meanwhile, regional adversaries like Pakistan and China are advancing their air capabilities, with China already testing sixth-generation fighters. The AMCA project is thus essential for maintaining India’s aerial superiority and technological edge in new-age warfare.





The AMCA program represents a transformative step in India’s defence and aerospace sectors, combining indigenous innovation, private-public collaboration, and strategic foresight to develop a cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter jet that will enhance national security and support the vision of a self-reliant India by 2047.





Based On ET News Report







