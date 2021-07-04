



Giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns', the Indian Army on Friday inducted 12 indigenously designed and developed Short Span Bridging systems in the Army. The advanced bridging systems have been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





"Indian Army inducts the 1st batch of 12 indigenously designed & developed Short Span Bridging systems into the Corps of Engineers," tweeted news agency ANI.





Army Chief General MM Naravane & DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy are also present.





Army Chief General MM Naravane, who was also present during the induction ceremony of short span bridge into Army, said, " This short span bridge is fully Made in India. Its production has been done by L&T & designed by DRDO. This is another step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This bridge will boost the ability of the Army."





Thanking L&T for coming out with these bridging systems in a short span of time, DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said it was developed by DRDO, while the Technology transfer was given by Bharat Electronics. "We had developed this system. Trials are underway at Kolar. Bharat Electronics has been given the technology transfer. Discussions are underway regarding further inputs from armed forces. Many pvt companies have also come, they're also being given technology transfer," said Dr G Satheesh Reddy.





He told the news agency that by the end of August, they will be able to deliver about 30 bridges.





Earlier this week, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested a New Generation Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile Agni-P. The DRDO launched the missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore at 1055 hrs on June 28, 2021.





Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a cannisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.







