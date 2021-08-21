



In the celebratory statement posted online, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin said, "I pray to Allah that he strengthens the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that they may support Kashmiris against India."





Terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen's chief, Syed Salahuddin, has released an audio message threatening India.





In this audio message, he requested the Taliban militants for assistance in spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.





In the celebratory statement posted online, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin said, "I pray to Allah that he strengthens the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that they may support Kashmiris against India."





Meanwhile, despite the Taliban's conciliatory tone, Afghans and foreigners continue to flee Kabul.





A top US general says Thursday the US has airlifted 7,000 people since evacuations began on August 14.





After the Taliban kill a relative of a journalist for the German state broadcaster as they search for the reporter, a UN intelligence report Friday says militants have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" searching for opponents and their families.





A German civilian is also shot on his way to Kabul airport.





However, India's security officers are evaluating the impact on Kashmir.





The US exit and the emergence of the Taliban, similar to what happened following the Soviet pull out from Afghanistan in the late 1980s, might reignite terrorism in Kashmir, especially now that India's emphasis has turned from Pakistan to China.



