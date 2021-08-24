



Boeing has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a contract to manufacture inlet outer barrel components and sub-assemblies of the B737 aircraft, and supply them to its facilities in the US, a statement said on Monday.





An aircraft engine's inlet duct moderates the flow of air before its entry into the compressor.





Deliveries will ramp-up in synchronisation with Boeing's planned increase in B737 production, it stated.





"Boeing demands the best, and this contract award is a testament to our delivery and quality performance which was sustained even during the pandemic," said Arvind Mehra, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Aerostructures.







