Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs was the cause for yet another tiff on Twitter between India and Pakistan.





Gibbs was invited to participate in the Kashmir Premier League, a new T20 competition supported by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The Kashmir Premier League will be held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is scheduled to start on August 6.





Gibbs tweeted the BCCI was "trying to prevent me playing" the KPL. Gibbs tweeted on Saturday, "Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."





The tweet by Gibbs was soon seized upon by Pakistan's government and politicians. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri tweeted on Saturday the alleged move by BCCI in "depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable".





Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, tweeted that this was "not the first time that the Modi government has resorted to such tactics for its nefarious politics". Hussain claimed "Kashmir struggle will not be harmed by such measures but only benefit it".





Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday called on the ICC to take note "of the tactics employed by the BCCI to forward 'India’s political and hegemonic plots'," Dawn reported.





Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is playing in the KPL, tweeted on Saturday "Really disappointing that BCCI is once again mixing cricket and politics! KPL is a league for Kashmir, Pakistan and cricket fans around the world. We will put up a wonderful show and won't be deterred with such behaviour!!"





Former Pakistani wicketkeeper Rashid Latif alleged on Friday the BCCI was warning other cricket boards against permitting their players to participate in the KPL. Latif tweeted "The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL."





Gibbs had told Al Jazeera that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had issued the warning to him. Gibbs told Al Jazeera, "The message from Mr Shah [BCCI secretary] was sent to Graeme Smith [Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket] who passed it on to me.”





Al Jazeera reported a BCCI official had called the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and "warned that, in addition to travel restrictions, the participating cricketers will not be 'allowed to work in anything Indian cricket related'."





Interestingly, Associated Press reported on Saturday night, "Several former England international players—Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah—have withdrawn from the KPL.”







