



Pakistan's intelligence chief General Faiz Hameed was in Kabul ahead of Taliban's cabinet announcement sparking rumours about Pakistan's hand in the Afghan government cabinet formation.





According to reports, an audio clip purportedly belonging to Taliban leader Mullah Fazel Akhund in which he is heard saying "Punjab destroyed everything" has gone viral on social media.





The audio clip also reportedly mentions Mullah Fazel, Taliban's deputy defence minister referring to ISI chief General Faiz Hameed recent visit to Afghanistan as "guest (ISI chief) ruined Afghanistan's entire future and another war is expecting".





Pakistan's intelligence chief was in Kabul ahead of Taliban's interim cabinet announcement this week. The Taliban was criticised for not including an inclusive government and leaving out women from the cabinet.





Taliban had named Sirajuddin Haqqani as the country's interior minister. The Haqqani Network has been on the FBI's most-wanted list. The Taliban also named Khalil Haqqani as the acting minister for refugees. Reports claimed Pakistan's ISI chief was in Kabul to reportedly mediate between the Taliban and the Haqqanis.





In a video earlier, Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid had reportedly said, "We are the custodians of Taliban leaders," adding,"They have got shelter, education, and a home in Pakistan."





Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh in an interview had said earlier that Pakistan has been helping terrorists and the country's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was "acting like the foreign minister of Taliban".





“Pakistanis have made a miscalculation, a misjudgement,” Amrullah added.





As the Taliban consolidated its hold over the country, Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan informed that the country had sent a military aircraft carrying relief goods including flour, cooking oil and medicine. The ambassador said other relief flights will also arrive in Kandahar and Khost.







