Model of hybrid flying car





Soon, travelling would be hassle-free to the destinations in cities, as India is going to launch Asia’s First Hybrid flying cars





The model has been developed by the young team of Vinata AeroMobility and will be used transporting people and cargo, as well as for medical emergency services. Once this project takes off, it would be Asia’s First Hybrid flying car.

Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of @VAeromobility . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f4k4fUILLq — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 20, 2021

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, 20 September, reviewed the model of 'Asia's First Hybrid flying car'.





He further said, "Once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo, as well as for providing medical emergency services. My best wishes to the team. #DroneRevolutionBegins".





The autonomous hybrid flying car is slated to be launched on 5 October at the world's largest Helitech Exhibition - Excel, London, reports Mint.





As per details available on Vinata AeroMobility website, the flight time of this flying car is 60 minutes and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 120 km per hour. It will also be capable of carrying two passengers at a time.





The range is 100 kilometres without refuelling and can fly at a maximum height of 3,000 ft from ground level.





The weight of the hybrid flying car is around 1100 kg and it can handle a maximum take-off weight of 1300 kg.





The hybrid flying car also features digital instrument panels with artificial intelligence to make the experience of flying and driving its car more engaging and hassle-free.





In terms of aircraft safety, the flying car boasts of Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP), which means that even if one rotor of the vehicle fails, other worker motors and propellers can bring the aircraft to a safe landing.







