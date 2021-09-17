



New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (Indian Coast Guard) has caught a Pakistani boat entering the border. There were 12 people present on it. All the persons are being arrested and questioned. The boat had entered India's waters illegally. According to reports, the Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', which monitors infiltrators near the Gujarat border, detected the Pakistani boat 'Allah Pavakal' during the surveillance mission and the coast guard troops immediately seized the boat.





Even after the weather worsened, the Pakistani boat could not escape the surveillance of 'Rajratan'. The boat has been brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat for investigation. In another incident, ICG rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat at Vanakbara in Diu on the night of September 13. The Indian Coast Guard has arrested 'Allah Pavakal' at a time when Delhi Police has arrested six terrorists after foiling a major terror plot by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.





Two of these terrorists had returned from Pakistan after undergoing training. The terrorists were planning to disrupt Delhi, Maharashtra and UP. With the expose of the module of the terrorists, the connivance of Pak intelligence agency ISI and the underworld came to light. The terrorists were about to carry out attacks during Navratri, Ramlila and Dussehra. The serial bomb blasts were plotted by their uncles in several states including Delhi, UP, Maharashtra. Delhi Police said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis was also part of the team and funding was being done through a different network.







