



A master database of 21 databases will provide real-time information against terror and crime in India. The long-awaited National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) will apparently be launched soon by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to augment India’s capabilities to combat terror and crime.





NATGRID database will provide real-time information concerning tax, telecom, credit and debit cards, airlines and railway tickets, driving licenses, passports, etc. Designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), NATGRID is perceived as a system that will track suspects and subsequently prevent terrorist attacks through its access to classified information and also real-time data.





As per the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency cited by swarajyamag.com, a total of 10 central agencies and 21 service providers will be linked to the NATGRID in the initial phase. This includes the likes of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Department of Revenue Intelligence amongst others. Some additional 950 organizations will be added to the master database in the subsequent phases.





The seeds for the development of NATGRID were sown after the 26/11/2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.







