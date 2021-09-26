



Modi left New York for India on completion of a substantive US visit, during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly. Here's a look at his 'successful and comprehensive' visit of the United States:





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United States, which saw him engaging with significant world leaders. During his visit, PM Modi held productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and expressed confidence that the relationship with the respective countries, especially the US, will grow even stronger in the years to come.





India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that PM Modi's address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very "successful and very comprehensive" tour of the United States





On September 23, Modi arrived in Washington DC for his three-day US visit — the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to give new momentum to bilateral ties for his vision to expand India globally.





He was received by Indians living in the US who welcomed him by waving the Indian flag.





Modi's Fruitful Meeting With Suga





In Washington, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga held a "fruitful" meeting where they addressed a variety of topics, including how to boost trade and cultural connections. They also discussed how to strengthen bilateral strategic ties.





Meeting With 'Good Friend' Morrison





PM Modi met the Australian Prime Minister and "good friend" Scott Morrison. Both the leaders had wide-ranging deliberations on strengthening cooperation in the fields of commerce, trade, energy, etc.





Morrison also hailed PM Modi as a friend as he tweeted, "Great to meet with my good friend and a great friend of Australia, Indian PM Narendra Modi."





Modi's Crucial Meetings With Top American CEOs





Modi interacted with top American CEOs from five different key sectors and expressed his vision and his plans to expand India and received a positive response from them. PM Modi held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.





He invited them to step up their investments in India.





Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi termed Modi's US visit as "landmark".





Modi's Meeting With Kamala Harris





Modi then held an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, their first meeting since the Indian-American Democrat took office earlier this year.





He said, Glad to have met Kamala Harris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages."





Modi Invites Harris To Visit India





Modi extended a formal invitation to Harris to visit India. He said, "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India."





Modi also presented Harris with a bunch of unique gifts like a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. PV Gopalan was a respected government officer who served in various positions in India.





He gifted her a gulabi meenakari chess set.





Modi's Meeting With Biden





Modi and United States President Joe Biden held their first bilateral in-person meeting since the latter assumed office. During the meeting, which took place at the Oval Office in the White House, both the leaders discussed progress in ties and issues related to trade, COVID-19, climate change and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The meeting was characterised by warmth, cordiality with the two leaders stating that the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries was firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.





Quad Summit





Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad leaders — India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first-ever in-person summit in Washington, asserting the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific.





'Force For Global Good'





Calling Quad a "force for global good," the Prime Minister said that cooperation among four-member countries - India, United States, Australia and Japan - will ensure peace and prosperity in Indo-Pacific and in the entire world.





Modi At UNGA: When India Grows, The World Grows





Modi addressed the UN General Assembly in New York and highlighted the impact of India's development on global progress is evident. "When India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms," he said in his speech. During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's progress and innovation in science, technology, healthcare, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, at the global stage.





During his 22-minute long speech, PM Modi covered a wide range of topics of global concern, including terrorism, the Covid pandemic, climate change and put India's viewpoint across to the international community.





Modi Brings Artefacts And Antiquities





Modi brought home 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US, with both leaders expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects. While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said.





Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.





End of Substantive US Visit





Modi left New York for India on completion of a substantive US visit, during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly.





After concluding his visit, he tweeted, "Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets."







