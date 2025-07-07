



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has firmly stated that China-Pakistan relations are not directed at any third party, emphasising that the longstanding friendship and defence cooperation between China and Pakistan constitute normal bilateral interactions and are not aimed against any other nation, including India.





Mao reiterated that China encourages both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, highlighting China’s commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.





When questioned about allegations that China provided significant military support to Pakistan during previous India-Pakistan conflicts—specifically claims by Indian Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh that China supplied live updates to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and that 81% of Pakistan’s military hardware is Chinese—Mao Ning responded that she was not familiar with the specifics of these claims.





She maintained that defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan is part of their normal relationship and not targeted at any third country. Mao also declined to comment on reports that China employs the "36 stratagems" to support Pakistan, stating she did not know the specifics of such matters.





Mao further noted that India and Pakistan are both important neighbours to China, and that China has consistently supported peaceful dialogue between them to address disputes and maintain regional stability. She stressed that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region.





In response to media reports alleging that China used its embassies to spread doubts about the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets after the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Mao stated she was not aware of such actions.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s position is that China’s cooperation with Pakistan, including in defence matters, is not intended to threaten or target any third party, and that China remains committed to fostering dialogue and peaceful resolutions between India and Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







