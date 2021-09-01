



New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said that it is too was premature to congratulate ourselves for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday.





"The government is congratulating itself for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday 'Resolution' has two meanings. The first is that the issue has been 'resolved' or settled to India's satisfaction. That is not what happened at the UNSC," said Chidambaram in a tweet.





"The second meaning is that we have put our wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper! That is what happened at UNSC yesterday It is too premature to congratulate ourselves," he added.





The Congress leader also said in his tweet, "The possible axis of China, Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry."





The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution on Afghanistan addresses India's key concerns pertaining to the war-ravaged country, sources said on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi played an "active role" in ensuring its passage.





The 15-member council has adopted the resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.





The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children.





Over the last few days, India has been in continuous touch with key members of the UNSC on the matter.





The issue was also the subject of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and high-level official contacts with other members.





Government sources told ANI yesterday, "UNSC Resolution 2593 addresses India's key concerns pertaining to Afghanistan at this time. Therefore, we played an active role in ensuring its passage."





Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted.







