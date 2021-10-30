



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and (IAF) on successfully flight-tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) from an aerial platform and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.





The LR Bomb, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long-range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met. The flight of the bomb and the performance was monitored by a number of Range Sensors including the Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), Telemetry and Radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.





The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a DRDO laboratory located at Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.





Secretary Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy in his message to the teams said that the successful flight test of LR Bomb has marked an important milestone in indigenous development of this class of systems.







