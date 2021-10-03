



Panaji: The fourth vessel of the five Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Project, completely designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited, was delivered to the Indian Coast Guard on September 30, 2021, an official statement said here on Saturday.





The largest and most advanced 105 meters long, new generation OPV was handed over to the Coast Guard in the presence of Commander B B Nagpal, CMD, GSL, DIG V K Parmar (PD MAT ) in a ceremony held at GSL.





T N Sudhakar, Director (Finance), B K Upadhyay, Director (Operations) and other senior officials of Indian Coast Guard and GSL were also present on the occasion. Commander B B Nagpal, CMD, GSL on the occasion said, “In keeping with its tradition of before time delivery, GSL has delivered this 4th Coast Guard OPV, despite the multifarious challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. This milestone achievement has reinforced the trust of our esteemed customers in the shipbuilding capability and commitment of GSL.”





The chairman also appreciated the efforts put in by officers and employees of GSL and also the support rendered by Indian Coast Guard during the execution of this project.





The ship, with enhanced indigenized content of critical machinery, has improved performance parameters. It has been entirely designed in-house by the professionals of GSL. With the delivery, the OPV will form a formidable part of the Coast Guard fleet and will be used for protection of the Exclusive Economic Zone of territorial waters of the nation.





The vessels are fitted with the most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerized controls systems, making them the most advanced Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard, the statement added.







