Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III





State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said its avionic equipment 'Air Data Computer (ADC) with Outside Air Temperature (OAT) Probe' has received Indian Technical Standard Order Authorisation (ITSOA) certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for civil platform. The ADC/OAT is the first avionic equipment in India that has qualified for ITSOA and will pave the way for the fitment on future civil platforms like Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dornier, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), SARAS etc, it said.





The certification is for both hardware and software, the company said in a release, adding that this is an achievement towards the mission 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.





According to HAL, the ADC is used to calculate the air data parameters like pressure altitude, calibrated airspeed, Mach number, total air temperature, vertical speed based on static pressure, total pressure and outside air temperature inputs.





HAL's Strategic Electronics Research and Development Centre (SLRDC), Hyderabad indigenously designed and developed the first 'Air Data Computer ADC 3600A CVL1' which has environmentally qualified as per DO-160G standard along with in-house developed application software certified as per DO-178C, Level A, required for Civil platforms of aircraft and helicopters, it added.







