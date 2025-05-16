

Armenia is positioning itself to become the first foreign customer of India's next-generation Akash-NG surface-to-air missile system once it enters production, building upon an already robust defence partnership between the two nations.

The South Caucasian country has expressed "keen interest" in acquiring the advanced air defence system following its successful procurement of the earlier Akash-1S variant. This strategic move represents a significant development in Armenia's military modernisation efforts and India's growing footprint in the global defence export market.





Armenia's Strengthening Defence Ties With India





Armenia has already established itself as a major client for Indian defence products, having signed a substantial $720 million deal in 2022 for 15 Akash-1S air defence missile systems.





The first battery was successfully delivered in November 2024, with the second batch expected after July 2025. This acquisition made Armenia the first foreign customer for India's indigenously developed Akash air defence missiles, which marked a significant milestone in India's defence export strategy. The nation has also purchased other Indian defence equipment, including Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems and 155mm artillery guns, positioning itself as one of India's top three defence export destinations alongside the United States and France.





The initial Akash-1S battery delivered to Armenia has reportedly performed well in evaluations, with its indigenous seeker technology enabling effective target acquisition and interception against various aerial threats. This positive experience has bolstered Armenia's confidence in Indian defence technology, prompting discussions about acquiring the more advanced Akash-NG system once it becomes available. Through these procurements, Armenia is strategically diversifying its defence suppliers, reducing its traditional heavy reliance on Russian equipment which previously accounted for over 90% of its arms imports between 2011 and 2020.





Akash-NG: Technological Advancements And Capabilities





The Akash-NG (Next Generation) represents a significant technological leap over its predecessors in India's surface-to-air missile defence portfolio. Developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this medium-ranged mobile system incorporates several advanced features that substantially enhance its operational capabilities and effectiveness against modern aerial threats.





One of the most significant improvements in the Akash-NG is its dramatically extended range of 70-80 kilometres, compared to the 25-30 kilometre range of the current Akash-1S system. This enhancement nearly triples the protective coverage area, allowing for more flexible deployment options and greater strategic depth in air defence operations. The system maintains an impressive altitude coverage from 30 meters to 14 kilometres, enabling it to engage threats from extremely low to high altitudes.





The missile employs a dual-pulse solid rocket motor in its second stage, making it lighter than the air-breathing ramjet engine found in earlier Akash variants. This design modification, combined with canisterised launchers, significantly reduces the system's ground footprint and enhances mobility and deployability. The Akash-NG also features superior reaction times, with the ability to fire a missile within ten seconds of target acquisition and launch a salvo of three missiles in just twenty seconds.





Advanced Radar And Targeting Systems





A key technological advancement in the Akash-NG is its active electronically scanned array (AESA) Multi-Function Radar, which offers greater accuracy and improved performance against next-generation threats including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles. The system incorporates a Ku-band active radar seeker for terminal guidance, significantly enhancing its precision and resistance to electronic countermeasures.





The Akash-NG demonstrates impressive multi-target engagement capabilities, able to simultaneously track and engage multiple aerial threats. With enhanced resistance to saturation attacks and superior electronic counter-counter measures, the system is designed to maintain operational effectiveness even in dense electronic warfare environments. Additionally, the deployment time from transportation to ready-to-fire mode is less than 20 minutes, allowing for rapid response to emerging threats.





Armenia's Strategic Rationale For Akash-NG Acquisition





Armenia's interest in the Akash-NG system is driven by pressing strategic imperatives, particularly following its experiences during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. During this conflict, Azerbaijan extensively employed Turkish Bayraktar-TB2 drones with devastating effectiveness, highlighting Armenia's vulnerabilities in air defence. The acquisition of advanced air defence systems has since become a top priority for Armenian military planners seeking to address these critical capability gaps.





While the currently deployed Akash-1S provides Armenia with a credible deterrent against various aerial threats at ranges up to 30 kilometres, the Akash-NG's extended 70-80 kilometre range and advanced features would significantly enhance the country's defensive posture. This extended coverage would enable a more effective layered defence architecture against both manned and unmanned aerial threats, potentially altering regional military calculations.





Armenia's potential acquisition of the Akash-NG also reflects its ongoing efforts to diversify defence procurement and reduce dependence on traditional suppliers like Russia. By turning to India for advanced defence systems, Armenia is broadening its geopolitical alignments and creating a strategic counterbalance to the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan axis that has emerged in the region. This diversification strategy serves both military and diplomatic objectives, allowing Armenia to reduce vulnerability to supply disruptions while establishing new partnerships.





Production Timeline And Export Prospects





The Akash-NG is currently in the final stages of development and testing, with production expected to commence in 2026, though industry analysts suggest possible delays of 2-3 years due to ongoing user trials. The system was successfully tested by DRDO in 2021, demonstrating its improved agility and capability in engaging fast-moving aerial threats. With funding of ₹470 crore (approximately $80 million USD) approved for development in September 2016, the project represents a significant investment in India's indigenous defence capabilities.





Before export authorisations are granted, the Akash-NG will likely need to secure orders from the Indian Army and Air Force, which are still pending. Production will be handled by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), with Electropneumatics and Hydraulics India selected as a private sector partner under the Development cum Production Partner program.





India's willingness to export the Akash-NG to Armenia would represent an important milestone in its evolution as a defence exporter. With the Akash systems boasting an indigenisation rate of over 96%, successful exports would showcase India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and emergence as a competitive player in the global arms market. Beyond Armenia, other nations including Egypt and the Philippines have reportedly shown interest in the Akash missile systems, suggesting potential for expanded exports once production begins.





Regional Implications And Geopolitical Considerations





Armenia's acquisition of advanced Indian air defence systems, particularly the Akash-NG, could significantly impact the delicate military balance in the South Caucasus region. While surface-to-air missile systems are defensive in nature, designed to protect infrastructure and military assets from aerial threats, they nevertheless represent a substantial enhancement of Armenia's military capabilities that could concern neighbouring Azerbaijan.





Critics, particularly from Azerbaijan, have suggested that Armenia's military modernisation could complicate ongoing peace negotiations following the 2020 conflict. As noted by Turkey's former Military Attaché in Azerbaijan, Retired Brigadier General Yücel Karauz, while air defence systems like Akash are technically defensive, their procurement sends potentially problematic signals during sensitive peace discussions.





The deepening defence partnership between India and Armenia creates new geopolitical dimensions in a region traditionally dominated by Russian influence. This relationship demonstrates India's willingness to export complete weapon systems to countries in complex security environments, moving beyond previous hesitations in exporting lethal arms. For Armenia, this partnership provides not only military benefits but also diplomatic leverage and reduced vulnerability to pressure from traditional partners.





Conclusion





Armenia's expressed interest in becoming the first international customer of India's Akash-NG surface-to-air missile system represents a significant development in both countries' defence strategies. For Armenia, acquisition of this advanced air defence system would substantially enhance its defensive capabilities amid regional tensions while reducing dependence on traditional arms suppliers. For India, the export opportunity affirms its growing status as a defence exporter capable of providing sophisticated indigenous systems to international clients.





As Akash-NG moves toward production in 2026, the deepening defence partnership between India and Armenia signals an evolving geopolitical landscape in the South Caucasus, with potential implications for regional security dynamics and ongoing peace processes. The success of this partnership could also open doors for expanded Indian defence exports to other countries seeking alternatives to traditional suppliers, further cementing India's position as an emerging global defence technology provider.





