Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the Diwali festival with Army Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera which is close to the LoC border. Addressing the soldiers at the Army division, PM Modi hailed the country's defence technology and further asserted that India will grow more in the defence sector. While speaking about the recent technological developments in the country, PM Modi said that India is now capable to build its own weapons and equipment required in the defence sector.





"Earlier, India was heavily dependent on other countries for defence equipment, weapons, and tanks further making the country less potential in the field of technology and it also had to spend a huge amount of money for bringing equipment from other countries", the PM said.





Further adding to it, PM Modi hailed the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative which has now prepared the country to produce its own equipment and weapons further making it self-dependent. "The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative has paved the way to changing the old tradition of depending on other countries. As a part of this, around 65% of the total budget allotted towards India's defence sector will be invested within the country", he added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the soldiers at J&K's Nowshera informed that more than 200 products and defence equipment will be purchased and sold inside the country. Apart from that, many other types of equipment and items are yet to come up inside the country including hi-tech tanks and weapons for the defence sector.





Further speaking about the launch of seven defence companies in the country, PM Modi said that the country's ordnance factories will now produce specialised weapons for the defence sector.





Meanwhile, this is the prime minister's second Diwali with the soldiers. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with troops at the Army Divisional headquarters in Rajouri.





PM Modi is expected to have lunch with the Army Jawans who are away from their homes on the festival to serve the country. He has interacted with the Armed Forces. According to ANI reports, when PM Modi had left for Nowshera, minimal security arrangements and no traffic restrictions were in place on the route in Delhi.







