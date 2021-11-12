



Kulgam: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





The encounter is still in progress.





"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.





Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in the Chawalgam area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.





"#Encounter has started at #Chawalgam area of #Kulgam. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.





More details are awaited.







