



People of Baramulla in north Kashmir have lost more than anyone else in chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat's death as he had close connection with them and loved them, general officer commanding of the Army's Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at Baramulla after paying tributes to Gen Rawat - who was GoC Dagger Division in Baramulla - the GoC said it will take a lot of time for us to come out of this grief.





"I do not think I have seen the amount of love, connect which he (Rawat) had with the people of Uri and Baramulla and with the people of whole Kashmir. If you see the DP (display picture on social media accounts) especially of the media-men, I think everyone has a picture with him," Lt Gen Pandey said.





He said Gen Rawat used to attend phone calls from everyone from Baramulla.





"He (Rawat) would listen to their requirements and then he would call me and ask me to listen to their demands and help them. I am sure the people of Baramulla have lost more than anyone else," he said.





Describing the death of CDS and others in the helicopter crash as a huge tragedy, the GoC said it will take a lot of time to come out of the grief.





"I really wanted to come here to Baramulla where he was a GoC. Though he was also the commander of 5 Sector (RR), the two tenures were close to his heart especially because of the people. I am sure you all must be feeling this loss like the Indian Army, Armed forces and the whole country is feeling. His wife and others were also killed and this is a huge tragedy and it will take a lot of time for us to come out of this grief," he said.







