The Indian Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy’s Operation Trident during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The day is observed to recognise and cherish the valiant efforts and role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the country’s marine borders. As the day is dedicated to the Indian Naval Force, here’s the list of some of the major ships of the Indian Navy:





INS Vikramaditya





INS Vikramaditya is an Indian Carrier ship that has the ability to carry over 30 aircraft comprising an assortment of MiG-29K/Sea Harrier, Kamov-31, Kamov-28, SeaKing, ALH-Dhruv and Chetak helicopters. It was Commission in 2013.





INS Vikrant





INS Vikrant is also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1. It is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India. The name Vikrant was derived from the Sanskrit word Vikrānta that means “stepping beyond”, “courageous” or “bold.” The basin trials of this aircraft carrier were completed in December 2020, and it is expected to start sea trials by the end of 2021.





INS Chakra





It is Nuclear Power Ballistic Missile Submarines that was taken on lease from Russia. It was the second nuclear-powered attack submarine that India had taken on lease from Russia.





INS Arihant





INS Arihant (SSBN 80) is the lead ship of India’s Arihant class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. It was launched at the Indian Navy’s dockyard in Visakhapatnam in 2009.





INS Delhi





INS Delhi is the lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy which is designed and built-in India. It is one of the largest warships which was commissioned in 1997.





INS Mysore





INS Mysore is a Fiji-class cruiser that was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1957. It is known for its outstanding contributions during the Western Fleet Operations. The word Mysore means ‘Always fearless.’





INS Rana





The INS Rana is one of Rajput class guided-missile destroyers. It is also known as Kashin-II class. These are the first ships in the Indian Navy to deploy the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems. The Word ‘Rana’ means ‘Ready for the fight’. It was commissioned in 1982.







