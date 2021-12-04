



New Delhi: The Quad partnership is one of the ways that could help address strategic competition and geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.





He said the Quad partnership has the capacity to address contemporary global challenges and mutual concerns while highlighting the importance of a rules-based international order.





In remarks at the 5th India-US Forum, he said the ability of the member states of the Quad to work together as democratic nations would also bolster respect for international law and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





"The Quad partnership is one of the ways in which we could address strategic competition and geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla said.





"In recent times we have seen several countries articulating their vision and strategies for the Indo-Pacific. We welcome this trend, which is an indication of the growing significance of the Indo-Pacific and the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region," he said.





The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has emerged as a major platform focusing on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.





US President Joe Biden hosted the first in-person summit of Quad leaders in Washington in September.





Shringla said the way ahead will involve regular coordination among the Quad countries to implement the vision of leaders and crystallise the constructive spirit of the grouping.





He was speaking on the topic: 'Quad and Future of the Indo-Pacific'.





"Broadly, there are three kinds of initiatives that the Quad is handling – the first set has a practical implication and is aimed at the well-being of the people of the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla said.





In this context, the foreign secretary described as the "prime example" the Quad vaccine initiative that seeks to supply one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries in the region by the end of 2022.





"The second set of Quad initiatives will bring together the four countries to address contemporary issues such as cyber Security and 5G where Quad seeks to adopt and implement shared standards, principles and norms; and promote secure and trustworthy equipment and infrastructure," he said.





"Under the third category, Quad countries will collaborate amongst themselves through initiatives such as the Quad Fellowship programme," he added.





He said the COVID-19 vaccine initiative under the Quad framework, in particular, reflects its collective commitment to combat the pandemic.





"Timely delivery of vaccines will require all four countries leveraging their respective capacities," he said.





"The vaccine initiative will enhance global vaccination efforts and build resilient supply chains. It could also become the template for our work together in combating future pandemics, natural disasters, or building resilient supply chains," he said.





In his opening remarks, Shringla said the Quad has indeed come of age and is focussed on a positive agenda aimed at the well-being of the people of the Indo-Pacific region.





He said as vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, India and the US share the vision of a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific, where there is respect for international law, freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful settlement of disputes.





"This vision also brings together the Quad – which is committed to advancing the security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla said.







