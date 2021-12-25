



Srinagar: A terrorist killed in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday refused to surrender and instead fired indiscriminately at the security forces which triggered the encounter, police officials said.





Based on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Mominhall Aarwani village of Bijbehara area in Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the Army’s 1st Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police, the police said.





“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he refused to surrender and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter,” police added.





In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site.





“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several terror cases.





He was involved in the killing of J&K Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora, Kanelwan, in Anantnag at his residence on October 19, 2020; three BJP workers at YK-Pora in Kulgam on October 29, 2020, as well as a BJP Sarpanch and his wife at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on August 9, 2021.





“Besides, the terrorist was involved in an attack on District Development Council candidate Anees-ul-Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on December 4, 2020, and snatching a weapon from a Police constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25, 2021. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas,” police said.





Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation.







