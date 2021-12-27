



In another terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours since security forces neutralised six terrorists, a grenade was hurled at CRPF forces





In another terror attack in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours since security forces neutralised six terrorists, a grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. The terrorists tried to target the security forces once again. However, no damage and injuries have been reported so far. The CRPF is currently conducting a search operation to find out the perpetrator.





It should be mentioned here that in a significant boost to the anti-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated a total of six terrorists in two separate encounters. The back-to-back anti-terror operations happened in J&K on Saturday. While one encounter took place in Shopian, the other one happened in Pulwama district in a span of just two hours.





Two Terrorists Neutralised In Pulwama





"Terrorists neutralised are identified as Nadeem Bhat & Rasool Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AGH. Two AK rifles were also recovered. "Both the militants were involved in several terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing," Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said.





On the same day, two additional terrorists were eliminated in an encounter in Shopian. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter began in the Chowgam area of the district at around 3 AM on December 25 and after almost seven hours of gunfight two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. According to on-ground information collected by Republic TV, the terrorists were given a whole night to surrender but they refused and firing began in the morning.





Anantnag Encounter





On Friday, a terrorist was eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir security forces in the Anantnag encounter on Friday morning. The militant was later identified as Shehzad who belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The deceased terrorist was also involved in a number of killings in the valley and he hailed from J&K's Kulgam district. As per J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on early Friday at the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of South Kashmir. Additionally, an AK-47 and one pistol were also recovered from the slain terrorist along with his body.







