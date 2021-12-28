



In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police claimed to have captured two militants linked with the Jaish-e Mohammad organisation and retrieved rifles and ammunition from their hands on Monday.





As per a police handout, the duo was held by Pulwama police along with 44RR & 182 BN CRPF.





The arrested duo, police said, “were involved in providing logistic support to strengthen terror network”.





“On a specific information about Movement of ANEs, #Pulwama Police with assistance of 44RR & 182 BN CRPF arrested two terror associates of JeM outfit who were involved in providing logistic support to strengthen terror network. Arms/Ammunition were recovered, ” a police spokesman said.







