



It follows the withdrawal of Russian Helicopters from the bidding process



Russia has withdrawn from the $1 billion contest to supply twin-engine helicopters to the Indian Coast Guard, with the procurement now heading to a single vendor situation as there was no participation from the US side either reported Economic Times





Sources said that the ongoing procurement process for the new twin-engine heavy helicopters for the Coast Guard now just has Airbus as the single vendor. The Coast Guard requires 14 new helicopters for a variety of offshore security and surveillance tasks.





Strangely, no American company has participated in the contest. The Sikorsky S92 meets all the technical parameters. US may offer a direct sale of Sikorsky S-92C under FMS. The Russians responded with its Kamov KA-32A11M and Airbus offering the H225M helicopter.



