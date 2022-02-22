



Bharat Dynamics posted a strong set of Q3 earnings on a low base. The revenue was driven by high execution and margin has also expanded to around 36 percent. The company has also won a new around Rs 3,100 crore order from the Indian army and with this their total order book stands at Rs 11,400 crore.





Bharat Dynamics posted a strong set of Q3 earnings on a low base. The revenue was driven by high execution and margin has also expanded to around 36 percent.





The company has also won a new around Rs 3,100 crore order from the Indian army and with this their total order book stands at Rs 11,400 crore.





Siddharth Mishra, CMD of Bharat Dynamics said, “Our present order book is around Rs 11,400 crore. “Our two major products, one is Akash weapon system and last year we have started manufacturing air to air missile Astra and both of these products we are expecting big order from Indian Defence Forces. For both Akash and Astra also we are also at an advanced stage. More than Rs 10,000 crore order we are expecting plus we are expecting few refurbishment orders from defence forces.”





He added, “We are looking at a stronger order book of around Rs 25,000 crore in next two to three years.”







