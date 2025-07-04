



Bangladesh's interim government, led by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Towhid Hossain, has confirmed that it is actively pursuing the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. This follows her ousting from power on August 5, 2024, after a student-led uprising, and her subsequent self-imposed exile in India.





The government had formally requested Hasina's extradition by sending a diplomatic note (note verbale) to India in December 2024, accompanied by supporting documents. Hossain stated that the government would continue to follow up on this request as necessary, indicating ongoing diplomatic engagement on the matter. As of early July 2025, Indian authorities have not provided an official response to Bangladesh's extradition request.





The extradition pursuit gained momentum after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh sentenced Hasina to six months in prison for contempt of court. The tribunal, led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder, found Hasina guilty in absentia after she failed to appear or respond to the court's notice regarding her statements on the July 2024 mass uprising.





Formal charges against Hasina allege her role as the mastermind behind crimes against humanity, including murders and the burning of bodies during the 2024 anti-government movement, reportedly organized under her orders.





A viral audio clip, authenticated by police forensic analysis, was cited as evidence, in which Hasina allegedly remarked, "There are 227 cases against me, so I have a licence to kill 227 people". The prosecution argued that her absence from court justified the tribunal's decision to proceed with sentencing.





The Awami League, Hasina’s party, has condemned the tribunal’s actions, describing them as a politically motivated "kangaroo court" process orchestrated by anti-national and anti-independence forces to serve specific political objectives in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh’s interim government remains determined to secure Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India, citing serious criminal charges and a recent contempt conviction, though the process has yet to yield a response from Indian authorities.





Based On ANI Report







