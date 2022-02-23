



Boeing has secured a $103.8 million in foreign military sales funds to manufacture AH-6 light attack helicopters for Thailand.





The U.S. Army’s contracting organization issued obligated money from the Thai government through a contract modification to the Chicago-based aerospace and defence company.





Work will take place at Boeing’s facility in Mesa, Arizona, and the DOD expects Boeing to complete services by May 30, 2025.





The AH-6, a gunship version of the MH–6 light utility helicopter platform, is designed to primarily support military attack and armed reconnaissance missions.





According to Boeing, the variant’s mission computer works to help operators process large volumes of data and transmit information to other aircraft systems.







