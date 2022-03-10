



In the Budget of 2022 presented by Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman in early February 2022 allocated a total of 70,23 billion USD to the defence budget for the year 2022-23, which is roughly 13.3 percent of the national budget. The share allocated for Research and Development (R&D) in the latest budget stands at pitifully small sum of 1.24 billion USD, which is 1.7 percent of the total defence budget. An allocation of 25 percent of the R&D budget at a sum of 310 million to private sector industries, start-ups and academic institutions is not just worryingly, but laughably small. This figure and the entire R&D budget are being treated as a significant allocation. Consider Defence Minister (DM) Rajnath Singh’ statement on social media following FM Seetharaman's budget speech: “Substantial amounts have been allocated towards Research and Development in several sectors including Defence. The proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for Start-ups and Private entities is an excellent move.” Reassuringly, the Indian government has also sought to allay fears of private industry that it will extend guaranteed orders and source equipment. The private industrial enterprises that are likely to gain from the government’s acquisitions will include Tata group, Mahindra Defence, Kalyani group, Larsen and Toubro, Adani Aerospace & Defence, VEM Technologies, Tara Systems and Technologies, SEC Industries, Cyient, Alpha Design, Astra Microwave Products, Sigma Electro Systems, Economic Explosives, MKU, SSS Defence and Indo-MIM.





An allocation of 25 percent of the R&D budget at a sum of 310 million to private sector industries, start-ups and academic institutions is not just worryingly, but laughably small. This figure and the entire R&D budget are being treated as a significant allocation.





To be sure, the figure of 1.24 billion potentially excludes expenditure in strategic sectors such as nuclear and missile related R&D. Nevertheless, the R&D budget is too small by any standard compared to major military spenders across the world explaining why India lags behind in building a credible and capable domestic defence industry. The foremost test for India will have to be how its expenditure on R&D compares with China. A glance at Peoples Republic of China (PRC)’ spending on defence R&D in Table 1 will give the reader a glimpse of why India will struggle to compete effectively with one of the world’s major military powers and a neighbour against whom India faces serious military competition. Between the years 2017 and 2019, the Chinese spent roughly 9 to 10 percent of their defence budget on defence R&D as shown in Table 1. The data given below is for the three years between 2017-2019 drawn from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’ 2020-21 report. All data in Table 1 has been converted specifically by the author to round figures with only slight variation drawn from data in SIPRI’s “A New Estimate of China’s Military Expenditure” authored by Nan Tian and Fei Su. For the years 2020 to 2021, the author was unable to access data. Despite this limitation, readers should note that the differential in the amount spent on R&D by the PRC is unlikely to be great for years 2020 and 2021 from the data shown in Table 1.



