



Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said on Sunday. Both have been identified as Pakistani nationals and were involved in an attack on CRPF personnel.





“Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in Srinagar Encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, tweeted.





“Today’s encounter in Srinagar is one of the best example of how an investigation of terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel on 4/4/22, led to anti-terror encounter. A big success to Srinagar Police.”





The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.







