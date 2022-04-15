



New York: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a "wide-ranging discussion" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday (local time) and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar.





UN Chief expressed his interest in working with India 'to effectively address important contemporary challenges'.





They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges.





The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.





Moreover, they also spoke about the latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Jaishankar appreciated the interest of the UN chief in working with India "to effectively address important contemporary challenges."





India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York on Wednesday (local time).





Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III.





Jaishankar took part in the fourth US-India 2+2 Dialogue. He also held talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington.





India and the US on Monday called on the Taliban to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a breeding ground for terrorists to launch attacks against any country.





In a joint statement issued on the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held on April 11 in Washington, the two sides called on the Taliban adhere to the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) that demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or shelter or train terrorists or plan or finance terrorist attacks.





The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31.





Jaishankar on Tuesday praised the US for helping India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.





During an interaction with students of Howard University in Washington, Jaishankar recalled how the COVID experience has been enormously stressful for all the countries.





"If there was a silver lining to it, it also showed what friendships and relationships across the world could do...We have three vaccines in India, that we're producing, which are a direct outcome of our relationship with the US," he said.





"On the Indian side, our 2020 National Educational Policy prioritizes international cooperation in education," said Jaishankar. "On the American end, we recognize the renewed focus on the STEM sector, including in activities like the Quad. My colleague, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is looking forward to engaging more intensively in developing this important facet of our relationship," he added.





This event was seen as an opportunity to build off the announcement during the 2+2 Ministerial of the formation of a 'Working Group on Education and Skill Training.'







