



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday exchanged views with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on global and regional issues and discussed bilateral economic and cultural cooperation.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed strengthening our economic and cultural cooperation. Shared perspectives about regional and global issues."





India and Lithuania enjoy cordial relations that are marked by close cultural linkages. The economic and commercial ties have grown in recent years and the bilateral trade between India and Lithuania stood at USD 485 million in 2020-21.





Indian investment in Lithuania includes Indorama Group's investment of over USD 200 million in a manufacturing plant and HCL Technologies which has taken over the IT infrastructure services of Barclays in Vilnius employing over 500 people. Indorama has set up a plant in the Klaipeda Economic Zone to manufacture plastic resin. Indian investment is increasing in Lithuania.







