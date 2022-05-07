

Boeing says India, Japan and Qatar have shown interest in E-7 Wedgetail AWACS reports Twitter handle WLVN Analysis





The E-7 Wedgetail is the world’s most advanced, capable and reliable Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platform, having proven itself in operations around the world.





The aircraft is designed to track multiple airborne and maritime targets simultaneously. It can provide situational awareness and direct other assets such as fighter jets and warships.





The Boeing 737 AEW&C is a twin-engine airborne early warning and control aircraft based on the Boeing 737 Next Generation design. It is lighter than the 707-based Boeing E-3 Sentry, and has a fixed, active electronically scanned array radar antenna instead of a rotating one. It was designed for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) under "Project Wedgetail" and designated E-7A Wedgetail.





The US Air Force (USAF) announced on 26 April that it had selected the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail to replace its Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.





The USAF plans to award a contract in fiscal year 2023 and requested USD 227 million in research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) funds for the programme starting in its FY 2023 budget. The service said the money would “support the acquisition of a rapid prototype aircraft planned to [be] delivered in FY 2027”.



